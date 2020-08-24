Amazon National Sports Day Quiz Answers For August 24, Win Rs 20,000

Amazon India is back with Amazon National Sports Day Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon National Sports Day Quiz for August 24, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs.7,500 Amazon Pay Balance.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs.7,500 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: August 24 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon quiz contest

Identify this famous sportsperson on whose birthday, National Sports Day is celebrated in India.

Major Dhyan Chand

The year that the famous chemist CNR Rao, got the Bharat Ratna, which sportsperson also received the honour?

Sachin Tendulkar

The famous sportswoman shown on screen won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in women's singles in which year?

2018

An Indian features in the list of top 10 scorers of all time in international football. Name the Indian

Sunil Chhetri

Which actress has played the role of this sportswoman on screen in a biopic?

Priyanka Chopra

