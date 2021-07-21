Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz Answers Today July 21, 2021: Win Rs 20,000

Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz is the latest addition to the Funzone as part of Amazon’s Prime Day to promote the Nescafe Gold Coffee Moments Pack product. It will be launched during the Prime Day sale from July 25th to July 27th, 2021. The quiz tests one’s knowledge of coffee and also teases the content of the Coffee Moments Pack by Nescafe Gold. The quiz will run from July 16th till July 25th and a total of six winners will be announced on August 31st.

Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz questions and answers

Question 1: NESCAFÉ Gold is made with the choicest blend of which of these beans?

Answer: Arabica And Robusta Beans

Question 2: What is the promise of NESCAFÉ Gold?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: What makes NESCAFÉ GOLD deliver a richer and smoother taste?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: The NESCAFÉ gold coffee moments pack comprises of all the necessary things to transform your everyday coffee drinking into a coffee ritual. What all comes as a part of the NESCAFÉ Gold Coffee Moments Kit?

Answer: NESCAFÉ Gold 200g Jar, signature glass mug, a gold stirrer and a wooden engraved coaster

Question 5: NESCAFÉ Gold uses the finest quality coffee beans, grown in Vietnam, Brazil and Central America?

Answer: True

How to find Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz?

Search for Funzone in the Amazon app and click the first result. Now, horizontally scroll through the Prime Day quiz banner to find this quiz.

Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz: How to play?

Download the Amazon mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Open the app and sign in using your existing account or create a new account.

Search for Funzone and click on the first result.

Click on the banner or Play now button for Colgate Smiles Quiz.

Answer all the questions correctly to enter the pool for the lucky draw.

The last screen will confirm that you have entered the lucky draw.

Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz: terms and conditions

A total of 6 winners will be selected via a draw of lots.

The lucky draw for the quiz will be carried out at the end of the contest period.

The winners will be informed on email or SMS to claim their prize.

The winners must have their mobile number verified with Amazon.in to claim the prize.

All the information shared in connection with the contest will be treated as per Amazon’s privacy notice.

Your participation is considered as consent to use your image or likeness for promotion.

Amazon says it reserves the right to change the terms and conditions.

The company can also cancel the contest at any time.

Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz: winners list

A total of 6 winners will be selected by random draw of lots. Their names will be announced on August 31st. The prize will be credited to all the selected winners by August 31st, 2021.