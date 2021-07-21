Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz Answers Today July 21, 2021: Win Rs 20,000

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz is the latest addition to the Funzone as part of Amazon’s Prime Day to promote the Nescafe Gold Coffee Moments Pack product. It will be launched during the Prime Day sale from July 25th to July 27th, 2021. The quiz tests one’s knowledge of coffee and also teases the content of the Coffee Moments Pack by Nescafe Gold. The quiz will run from July 16th till July 25th and a total of six winners will be announced on August 31st.
Question 1: NESCAFÉ Gold is made with the choicest blend of which of these beans?
Answer: Arabica And Robusta Beans
Question 2: What is the promise of NESCAFÉ Gold?
Answer: All of the above
Question 3: What makes NESCAFÉ GOLD deliver a richer and smoother taste?
Answer: All of the above
Question 4: The NESCAFÉ gold coffee moments pack comprises of all the necessary things to transform your everyday coffee drinking into a coffee ritual. What all comes as a part of the NESCAFÉ Gold Coffee Moments Kit?
Answer: NESCAFÉ Gold 200g Jar, signature glass mug, a gold stirrer and a wooden engraved coaster
Question 5: NESCAFÉ Gold uses the finest quality coffee beans, grown in Vietnam, Brazil and Central America?
Answer: True
Search for Funzone in the Amazon app and click the first result. Now, horizontally scroll through the Prime Day quiz banner to find this quiz.
A total of 6 winners will be selected by random draw of lots. Their names will be announced on August 31st. The prize will be credited to all the selected winners by August 31st, 2021.