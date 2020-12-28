Amazon Nescafe Quiz Answers For December 28th; Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Nescafe quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Wonder Woman quiz for December 28th, 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win exciting prizes.

Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon car and bike protection quiz answers below to know the Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Nescafe quiz information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: December 28, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Prizes and odds of winning in Amazon Nescafe quiz

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Nescafe quiz answers

1: What types of Cheeky Morning Personality Mugs can you select with the new NESCAFE Cheeky Mug Pack?

Answer: All of these

2: With the NESCAFE Cheeky Mug Pack you can pick your Mug with your favourite morning personality.

Answer: True

3: The Nescafe Cheeky Mug pack comes with a __ jar of Nescafe Classic Coffee. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: 200 grams

4: The Nescafe Cheeky Mug pack comes with the iconic __ Mug. Fill in the blanks with a colour.

Answer: Red

