Amazon OnePlus Nord 5G Quiz Answers October 12: Answer And Win OnePlus Nord 5G Smartphone

Amazon India is back with the daily OnePlus Nord 5G quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 12, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win the OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide the opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Guess and win exciting prizes.

Today’s OnePlus Nord 5G quiz Information

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz Prize: OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone

OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until October 30, 12:00 PM IST.

The quiz is live and will run until October 30, 12:00 PM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced

To be announced Number of winners: 3

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

A brand new OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone will be awarded to the lucky winners in this Amazon contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the OnePlus Nord 5G quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account).

Step 3: To enter the OnePlus Nord 5G quiz, just click on 'FunZone' from the app menu and tap on the 'OnePlus Nord 5G' banner.

Step 4: Tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in order to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw.

Amazon OnePlus Nord 5G quiz answers - October 12

Question 1. What is the name of the Android-based OS developed by OnePlus?

Answer: OxygenOS

Question 2: OnePlus Nord 5G is powered by which processor?

Answer: Snapdragon 765 5G

Question 3: Is OnePlus Nord 5G ready?

Answer: Yes

Question 4: OnePlus comes Integrated with which Google apps?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Which of these is a feature of OnePlus Nord 5G?

Answer: All of the Above

Image credits: Amazon