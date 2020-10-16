Amazon Only For Prime Spin And Win Quiz Answers For October 16

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Only For Prime Spin and Win quiz where users can spin the wheel and answer a simple question to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Only For Prime Spin and Win quiz for October 16, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now.

Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for Amazon quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Spin and Win quiz.

Amazon Only For Prime Spin and Win quiz details

The contest is only for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon Spin and Win Prize: iPhone 11 and other rewards

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until October 16, at 11:59 PM IST

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win an iPhone 11 among various other rewards as part of the Amazon Only For Prime Spin and Win contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Amazon Only For Prime Spin and Win Quiz' banner and hit 'Tap to Spin'. Based on the result, you can proceed to answer a question to enter the lucky draw.

Step 5: You have to answer just one question correctly in the Amazon Only For Prime Spin and Win quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Only For Prime Spin and Win answers - October 16

Question 1. Using which bank’s credit/debit card can you avail up to 10% instant discount on shopping during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon.in?

Answer: HDFC Bank

Image credits: Shutterstock