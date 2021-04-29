Amazon Oppo A74 5G Quiz Answers For April 29: Win Cash Prizes Up To Rs.10,000

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Quiz where users can answer some simple product-related questions to be eligible to win exciting cash prizes. The Amazon Oppo A74 5G quiz went live today, April 29, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app in the Funzone centre. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon Oppo A74 5G Quiz Answers.

Amazon Oppo A74 5G Quiz

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to the Play & Win section that will boast a number of product-based quizzes, one of them being the Amazon Oppo A74 5G quiz.

The user has to first spin the wheel and then compete for the result they got from it by answering a question related to the product. Once this is done, the user will have to wait until the declaration date to see if they've made it to the lucky draw. Prizes for today's Amazon Quiz are -

Rs.10,000

Rs.1,000

Rs.3000

Rs.500

Rs.300

Amazon Oppo A74 5G Quiz Answers

Q.1 - Which of the following is true about Oppo A74 5G?

A - All of the Above

The winners will be able to see the final results on May 29, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonSpinandWin and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock