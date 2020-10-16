Amazon Oppo Enco W51 Quiz Answers For October 16: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India is back with the Amazon Oppo Enco W51 quiz where users can answer a few simple questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 16, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win exciting prizes. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win various prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Oppo Enco W51 quiz.

Also Read | Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Today’s Amazon Oppo Enco W51 quiz Information

Amazon Oppo Enco W51 quiz Prize: Various prizes

Amazon Quiz Date: October 16, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Participants will be able to win various prizes with the Amazon Oppo Enco W51 contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Amazon Unveils New Ring Cam To Add An Extra Layer Of Security To Cars

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Amazon Oppo Enco W51 quiz' banner and hit 'Start' to answer the questions.

Step 5: You have to answer just five questions correctly in the Amazon quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Also Read | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Oppo Enco W51 quiz answers - October 16

Question 1. Oppo Enco W51 is a true wireless earbuds featuring Bluetooth 5.0 & ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). Which of the following is not a feature of Oppo Enco W51?

Answer: Can Bake Pizza

Question 2. Oppo Enco W51 comes with in-ear ergonomic design

Answer: True

Question 3. Oppo Enco W51 provides up to ___ hours music playback

Answer: 24 hours

Question 4. Which of the following is a feature of Oppo Enco W51?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5. Oppo Enco W51 supports fast charging & wireless charging

Answer: True

Also Read | Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers For October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Image credits: Shuttetstock