Amazon OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Quiz Answers For February 8: Get All Amazon Quiz Answers

Amazon India has returned with its OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G quiz for February 8, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon OPPO Reno 5Pro 5G Quiz prize: OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on February 5, 12:00 AM IST and it will end on February 28, 12:00 PM IST.

The quiz began on February 5, 12:00 AM IST and it will end on February 28, 12:00 PM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Quiz answers - February 8

Here are all the Amazon OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G answers for February 8:

Question 1. Which is the Industry first video feature available in OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G?

Answer: AI Highlight Video

Question 2. OPPO Reno5 Pro comes with ____ MP Quad Camera

Answer: 64MP

Question 3. Which processor provides the power to OPPO Reno5Pro 5G?

Answer: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

Question 4. Which screen quality available for OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G?

Answer: All the above

Question 5. What is battery feature available in OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G?

Answer: 65W SuperVOOC 2.0

Image credits: Shutterstock