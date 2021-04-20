Amazon Panasonic AC Quiz Answers For April 20: Stand A Chance To Win Rs.10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz round that gives its customers a chance to win exciting prizes that range from cash prize to products. This time, the e-commerce giant puts a bet on Rs.10,000 that will be credited to the user's Amazon Pay if they're able to answer everything correctly. To stand a chance at winning the cash prize, the user will have to answer trivia related to Panasonic Air Conditioners. Check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Quiz.

Amazon Panasonic AC Quiz Answers

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several Spin and Win games, Jackpot games and product-based quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to find the 'Panasonic Air Conditioners Quiz: Answer & Win Rs.10,000" banner. The user will have to give 5 Amazon quiz answers correctly to win.

Here are the Amazon Panasonic AC Quiz answers -

Q.1: When Was Panasonic Group Founded?

A: 1918

Q.2: Which Of These Phrases Is The Tag Line Of Panasonic Air Conditioners?

A: Meet The Future

Q.3: What Is Panasonic Air Conditioners’ Anti-Covid 19* Technology Called?

A: Nanoe™X

Q.4: Panasonic Smart Air Conditioners Work With Which Of The Below?

A: All Of The Above

Q.5: Panasonic Air Conditioners’ JetStream Technology Throws Cool Air Up To ___?

A: 45 FT

The winners will be able to see the final results on May 05, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #PanasonicACQuiz and sharing the Amazon quiz will give users an upper hand at winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock