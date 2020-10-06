Amazon Pantry Bingo Quiz Answers: Win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Right Away

Amazon is back and this time it comes with an Amazon Pantry Bingo Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for October 6, 2020, is live now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize amount.

Today’s Amazon Pantry Bingo Quiz Information

Amazon Pantry Bingo Quiz Prize: Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Amazon Quiz Date: October 5 to October 30, 2020

October 5 to October 30, 2020 Amazon Quiz Time: 12 am –11:59 pm

12 am –11:59 pm Winners List Declaration Date: October 31, 2020

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs 20,000 prize amount that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Pantry Bingo quiz answers worth Rs 20,000

Q1: Identify The Products On The Funzone Banner For This Quiz. Answer: Bingo Tedhe Medhe Namkeens

Q2: Bingo Tedhe Medhe Pulse Mix Has A Combination Of How Many Pulses? Answer: 3

Q3: Bingo ………. Mix Is Ideally Suited For All Your “Shaam Ka Scenes” Answer: Cocktail

Q4: If Namkeen Is To Tasty Then Crunchy Is To……. Answer: Bingo Tedhe Medhe Aloo Bhujia

Q5: What Should The Bingo Tedhe Medhe Nutcracker Be Ideally Consumed With? Answer: Softdrinks



