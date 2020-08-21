Amazon Pantry Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance By Answering 5 Questions

The Amazon Pantry Quiz for August 19, 2020 is live. 20 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Check out the questions and answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz Today Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz Date: August 19, 2020- September 4, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded to 20 lucky winners in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Pantry Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly in order to be eligible to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon Pantry Quiz

Amazon Pantry quiz answers:

Question 1. Supreme range is from which brand?

Answer 1. Head and Shoulders

Question 2. What is the key ingredient in Supreme Shampoo and Conditioners?

Answer 2. Argan Oil

Question 3. The benefit that Supreme Range provides is _____?

Answer 3. Scalp-care and Anti-Dandruff

Question 4. Scalp Soothing Supreme Shampoo and conditioner provides the nutrients of ____?

Answer 4. Argan Oil and Aloe Vera

Question 5. Supreme range is to help against which of the following?

Answer 5. Itchy and dry scalp

