Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers for Today 29.7.2021: Answer & Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is running plenty of daily quizzes to reward customers. The Amazon Pay Balance Quiz is live now and a total of 10 participants will be awarded Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance each. Users can log in to the Amazon app to take the Amazon Pay Balance Quiz and be eligible for a lucky draw of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, which can be used to purchase items from Amazon. Keep reading to know more about Amazon Daily Quiz answers today.

Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Today July 29, 2021

The Amazon Pay Balance Quiz can be found in the Amazon Fun Zone, which consists of fun activities such as spin the wheel, answer questions, and more. The Amazon Pay Balance home page says "Enter the lucky draw to win the prize by answering all 5 questions correctly." A user can tap on the start button and begin with the quiz. Once a user is done with the quiz, a message on the application will show "Well done! You are eligible for a lucky draw in this contest". Winners will be announced after the contest is over, i.e., after August 14, 2021.

As per the terms and conditions page on the Amazon app, this particular quiz will have 10 participants which will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. Each player will be eligible for winning one prize under this contest only, and the prize (Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance) will be delivered to the winners on or before August 31, 2021. The odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. The questions that are asked in the quiz are mostly related to general trivia.

Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers July 29, 2021

Q1. Through the Amazon Pay Balance you can now pay on more than _____ apps. Fill in the blanks.

A1. 10,000

Q2. Which of these are reasons why you should Amazon Pay Balance?

A2. All of these

Q3. What is the first step after clicking on add money, to add to your Amazon Pay Balance?

A3. Enter Amount

Q4. You can add to your Amazon Pay Balance, using which of these payment methods?

A4. All of these

Q5. At which of these stores would you be able to pay using your Amazon Pay Balance?

A5. Both of these