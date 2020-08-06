Amazon Pay Bills With Alexa Quiz Answers For Today August 6; Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon pay bills with Alexa quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Pay Bills with Alexa quiz for August 6th is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 10,000 in Amazon Pay. Amazon bills with Alexa Quiz focuses on product trivia and provides the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon pay bills with Alexa quiz to bag exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: August 6, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a chance of winning Rs 25,000 by answering all 5 questions correctly. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon pay bills with Alexa quiz answers

On the Amazon app, what button should you tap to speak to Alexa?

Tap on the microphone (mic) icon in the top-right section of the App

How do you check your Amazon Pay balance with Alexa?

Just ask Alexa! Tap on the microphone icon and ask - What is my Amazon Pay balance?

Which of these bills can be paid via Alexa?

Electricity bill, by saying - Alexa, pay my electricity bill.

Gas bill, by saying - Alexa, pay my gas bill.

Broadband bill, by saying - Alexa, pay my internet bill.

Answer: All the above

How do you ask Alexa to recharge your mobile?

Alexa, recharge my mobile

What are the benefits of paying bills via Alexa?

Auto-filled bill details of saved bill accounts

Quick bill payment using voice

Easy access using voice

Answer: All of the above

