Amazon Pay Broadband Quiz For May 17: Get Flat Rs.50 Back On Your Payment Bills

Amazon India is back with another round of its Amazon quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Pay Broadband Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to get flat Rs.50 back on a minimum of Rs.300 bill. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon Pay Broadband quiz answers for today.

Amazon Pay Broadband Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: flat Rs.50 back on a minimum of Rs.300 bill

Amazon Quiz Date: May 17, 2021

Winners List Declaration Date: June 03, 2021

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners' list declaration date

Amazon Pay Broadband Quiz Answers

Q: Landline/broadband payments on Amazon less than INR 10000, Can be made through which of these methods?

A: All of these

Q: If a payment is successful through Amazon Pay Balance, but the landline/broadband bill payment failed, what is the timeline for a refund?

A: Refund would be done instantly

Q: On the landline/broadband bill payment screen on Amazon, the BBPS logo appears. What does BBPS stand for?

A: Bharat Bill Pay System

Q: Landline/broadband payment on Amazon can be made on which of these platforms?

A: All of these

Q: For landline/broadband bill payments on Amazon greater than INR 10000, which of these is a valid mode of payment?

A: Amazon Pay UPI

IMAGE: UNSPLASH