Amazon Pay Later Quiz Answers, December 17: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Pay Later Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Pay Later Quiz for December 17, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Pay Later Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 20,000.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run from December 16, 12:00 PM IST to January 15, 11:59 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Pay Later Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Pay Later Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Pay Later Quiz answers - December 17

Here are all the Amazon Pay Later quiz answers for December 17:

Question 1. Which of these is most accurate for Amazon Pay Later?

Answer: All of the above.

Question 2. Which payment methods can be used for repayment of purchase of made using Amazon Pay Later?

Answer: Netbanking / Debit cards

Question 3. Amazon Pay Later can be used to pay for which of the following?

Answer: All of the above.

Question 4. Which of the following is a necessary step to register for Amazon Pay Later?

Answer: Enter Pan Card / Aadhaar Card details

Question 5. With Amazon Pay Later, you can avail up to 12 month EMIs on purchase above Rs. 3000.

Answer: True

Image credits: Shutterstock