Amazon Pay Later Quiz Answers For November 24: Stand A Chance To Win Rs 20,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 24, 2020, is live now and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Pay quiz.

Amazon Pay Later Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 20,000

Amazon quiz date: November 24, 2020

Amazon quiz time: 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon Pay Later Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Pay Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Pay' and start answering the questions by tapping the “Start” button.

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 20,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Pay Later Quiz answers

1.Which of these is most accurate for Amazon Pay Later?

Ans. All of the above

2.Which payment methods can be used for repayment of purchase made using Amazon Pay Later?

Ans. Netbanking / Debit Cards

3.Amazon Pay Later can be used to pay for which of the following?

Ans. All of the above

4.Which of the following is a necessary step to register for Amazon Pay Later?

Ans. Enter PAN card, Aadhaar Card details

5.With Amazon Pay Later, you can avail up to 12-month EMIs on purchase above ₹3,000

Ans. True

