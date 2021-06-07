Amazon Pay Later Quiz Answers: Know All The Correct Answers And Win Prizes With The Quiz

Amazon Pay Later Quiz for June 7 has now been announced and users are currently trying to find the answers to these questions. This is mostly because answering all the 5 Amazon Pay Later quiz answers can help the users win up to ₹20,000 in their Amazon Pay credits. To help out these users, here are all the Amazon Pay Later quiz questions and answers that can help the players get a lot of prizes for the same.

Amazon Pay Later Quiz Answers

Question 1: The first unit of the indigenously built ALH Mk III aircraft was recently commissioned into which of these forces?

Answer :- Indian Navy

Question ​2: The government of the UK is exploring the possibility of creating which new digital currency?

Answer :- BritCoin

Question 3: Charles Geschke, Adobe’s co-founder who passed away recently, aided the development of which widely used technology?

Answer :- PDF

Question ​4: Which of these is NOT true about this country?

Answer :- Largest country by area

Question 5: Identify this fish-eating mammal.

Answer :- Otter

Apart from this, here are some steps that can help the readers to know how to participate in Amazon Pay Later Quiz. This is mostly because it is not an easy task to know exactly how to participate in this quiz that can get the players a number of exciting prizes. All that players need to do is answer all the 5 questions asked in Amazon Pay Later Quiz and submit them. Getting these prizes will certainly be difficult but worth all the time you have invested.

How To Play This Daily Amazon Quiz?

Step: 1 This quiz can be played on the app as it is an Amazon App Only Contest. The first thing to do will be to download the app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Open the Amazon App on your device & log into your account

Step 3: Then open the Homepage & search for the word “Quiz”

Step 4: Then try to spot “Amazon Funzone – Quiz Time Daily” banner and click on it

Step 5: After clicking on the Quiz Time FunZone Banner, the All Live Amazon Quizzes Page will open

Step 6: Then try and spot “Daily Amazon Quiz”, “Amazon Monthly Quiz” & “Amazon Special Editions Quizzes“ and click on it

IMAGE: CHRISTIAN WIEDIGER ON UNSPLASH