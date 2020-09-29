Amazon Pay Later Quiz Answers: Stand A Chance To Win Rs 20,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 29, 2020, is live now and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Pay quiz.

Read Also | Sonu Sood Reveals How Bollywood Treated Him Initially; Was "removed From Film Posters"

Amazon Pay Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 20,000

Amazon quiz date: September 29, 2020

Amazon quiz time: 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Read Also | Arjun Mathur Talks About His Emmy Nomination, Says He Thought It Was Joke Or A Lie

How to play Amazon Pay Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Pay Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Pay' and start answering the questions by tapping the “Start” button.

Read Also | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Delivers A Motivational Poem In The New Promo

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 20,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Q1: Which Of These Is True About Amazon Pay Later?

All Of The Above

Q2: Which Payment Methods Can Be Used For Repayment Of Purchase Made Using Amazon Pay Later?

Netbanking / Debit Cards

Q3: Amazon Pay Later Can Be Used To Pay For Which Of The Following?

All Of Above

Q4: Which Of The Following Is A Step To Register For Amazon Pay Later?

Enter Your PAN Card Number

Q5: With Amazon Pay Later, You Can Buy Multiple Times Through The Month And Pay The Full Amount At Once Next Month. True Or False?

TRUE

Read Also | Niti Taylor To Join The Cast As Lead In Balaji Telefilms’ Next Show? Know More