Amazon Pay Later Quiz Answers: Stand A Chance To Win Rs 20,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 29, 2020, is live now and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Pay quiz.
Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 20,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.
