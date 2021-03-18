Amazon Pay Later Quiz: Here Are All Correct Answers For This Quiz

Amazon has returned with the Amazon Pay Later Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. Customers can win up to Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay Balance after answering and submitting the correct answers to all four questions. Amazon Pay is one of the best and the easiest ways by which a customer can avail instant credit for purchases made using EMI on Amazon India. Here's a list of correct answers for the Amazon Quiz answers.
Amazon Pay Later Quiz Answers
- Question 1: Which of these is most accurate for Amazon Pay Later?
- Answer: (D) All of the above
- Question 2: Which payment methods can be used for repayment of purchase made using Amazon Pay Later?
- Answer: (D) Netbanking / Debit Cards
- Question 3: Amazon Pay Later can be used to pay for which of the following?
- Answer: (D) All of the above
- Question 4: Which of the following is a necessary step to register for Amazon Pay Later?
- Answer: (C) Enter PAN card, Aadhaar Card details
- Question 5: With Amazon Pay Later, you can avail up to 12-month EMIs on purchase above Rs 3,000.
Amazon Quiz Participation Steps
- Since this is available in the Amazon App only so it is suggested to download and install the Amazon app on Android or iOS from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store respectively.
- Next, you need to open the Amazon App
- Sign-in into your Amazon Account
- You will have to create a new account if you don't have one already.
- Navigate to the homepage and then go to Offers > click on Amazon pay later Quiz.
- A second approach to go into the quiz page is by going to Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Click on the Amazon Quiz Banner
- Click on the “Start” Button
- Now you will need to correctly answer the questions presented to you for that quiz in order to win exciting prizes
- After you have answered all the Amazon pay later quiz questions correctly, you will become eligible to have a chance at winning the prize through the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- There will be a winners declaration date on the quiz page.