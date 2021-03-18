Amazon Pay Later Quiz: Here Are All Correct Answers For This Quiz

Amazon has returned with the Amazon Pay Later Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. Customers can win up to Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay Balance after answering and submitting the correct answers to all four questions. Amazon Pay is one of the best and the easiest ways by which a customer can avail instant credit for purchases made using EMI on Amazon India. Here's a list of correct answers for the Amazon Quiz answers.

Amazon Pay Later Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which of these is most accurate for Amazon Pay Later? Answer: (D) All of the above

Question 2: Which payment methods can be used for repayment of purchase made using Amazon Pay Later? Answer: (D) Netbanking / Debit Cards

Question 3: Amazon Pay Later can be used to pay for which of the following? Answer: (D) All of the above

Question 4: Which of the following is a necessary step to register for Amazon Pay Later? Answer: (C) Enter PAN card, Aadhaar Card details

Question 5: With Amazon Pay Later, you can avail up to 12-month EMIs on purchase above Rs 3,000. Answer: (A) TRUE



Amazon Quiz Participation Steps