Amazon Pay Ring Of Rewards Quiz Answers For December 28: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India has brought a new Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards Quiz where users can answer a simple question for a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards Quiz for December 22 to January 5, 2020, is live now, and the winners will be eligible to win a number of exciting prizes. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out Amazon quiz answers below.

Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards Quiz details

Amazon Spin and Win Prize: Up to Rs. 200 Movies, 75% back Pharmeasy, 50% back Uber, Flat Rs. 50 CCBP, or Rs. 1000.

Up to Rs. 200 Movies, 75% back Pharmeasy, 50% back Uber, Flat Rs. 50 CCBP, or Rs. 1000. Amazon quiz date: December 25, 2020, at 12:00 AM to January 25, 2021, at 11:59 PM IST

December 25, 2020, at 12:00 AM to January 25, 2021, at 11:59 PM IST Winners list declaration date: To be announced.

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

There are plenty of exciting gifts that participants can win in the Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards Quiz' banner and hit 'Tap to Spin'. Based on the result, you can proceed to answer a question to enter the lucky draw.

Step 5: You have to answer just one question correctly in the Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards answers - December 28

Question 1. How many days are there in the month of December?

Answer: 31

Image credits: Amazon