Amazon Pay Roulette Answers: Participate In This Spin And Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon Pay Roulette for June 7 has now been announced and the users are currently trying to find the answers to these questions. This is mostly because answering all the 5 Amazon Pay Roulette answers, can help the users win upto ₹1000 in their Amazon Pay credits. To help out these users, here are all the Amazon Pay Roulette and answers that can help the players get a lot of prizes for the same.

Amazon Pay Roulette Answers

Step 1: Tap on Spin and Win banner:

Step 2: Click on Spin Button:

Step 3: This should make the wheel start spinning and you will win a prize randomly.

Step 4: Click on Claim your prize button.

Step 5: The prize will be displayed and click on the Answer the question button.

Step 6: A question will appear as the question is as follow:

Question: In the context of Indian Cricket, what does IPL stand for? Answer: Indian Premier League

Step 7: Now you are eligible to win the prize.

Note: ₹1000 winners will be selected from the Lucky draw and other prizes are guaranteed.

Rules and Regulations of Amazon Pay Roulette Spin

Quiz Name: Spin and Win

Prize: ₹1000 or Flat ₹60 GPRC or Flat ₹55 Add Money or Flat ₹50 Credit Card or Up to ₹50 Gift cards or Flat ₹40 back DTH

Quiz Date: 10 May to June 8 2021

Quiz Time: Full Day

Winners will be declared on: 11 June 2021

Apart from this, here are some steps that can help the readers to know how to participate in Amazon Pay Later Quiz. This is mostly because it is not an easy task to know exactly how to participate in this quiz that can get the players a number of exciting prizes. All the players need to do is answer all the 5 questions asked in Amazon Pay Later Quiz and submit them. Getting these prizes will certainly be difficult but worth all the time you have invested. Read more

How To Play This Daily Amazon Quiz ?

Step: 1 This quiz can only be played on the app and is an Amazon App Only Contest. SDo the first thing to do will be to Download The App First From Google Play Store

Step 2: Open The Amazon App on your deceive & Login into Your Account

Step 3:Then open the Homepage & Search For The Word “Quiz”

Step 4: Then try to spot “Amazon Funzone – Quiz Time Daily” Banner and click on it

Step 5: After clicking on the On The Quiz Time FunZone Banner & the All Live Amazon Quizzes Page will open

Step 6: Then try and spot “Daily Amazon Quiz” , “Amazon Monthly Quiz” & “Amazon Special Editions Quizzes“ and click on it

Step 7: After winning on the Daily Quiz Banner the Quiz Will get triggered

