Amazon Pay UPI Edition Spin And Win: Here Are The Answers To The Amazon Pay Quiz

The Amazon Pay UPI Spin and Win Quiz is now back for the month of February. This quiz is going to start from the 1st of February, 2021 to the 28th of February, 2021. There is a total of six different prizes across “win” and “chance to win” categories. This quiz contest is going to be based on the app only so the users will be able to participate only through the mobile app. Continue reading the article to get the Amazon quiz answers for Amazon Pay UPI edition spin and win.

Amazon Pay UPI Edition Spin and Win Answers

Question: How many days are there in the month of January?

Option A: 29

Option B: 15

Option C: 31

Option D: 20

The answer is C: 31

Amazon Quiz Answers for 31st January

The first step is to download the Amazon app by going to the Google Play Store or from the Apple Store.

Next step is to open the Amazon App and Sign In.

Go To Home Page

Scroll Down and there will be the “Amazon Quiz 31 January” Banner, click on it.

Press the Start Tab To Play The Quiz.

Amazon Quiz Terms and Conditions

Spin and Wheel contest is classified into win and chance to win categories. Each category has one prize assigned to it.

Both the categories will have a qualifying question but the win category will let you collect the prize immediately.

A total of 25 participants will be selected for a chance to win a category using a random draw of lots.

All winners will be required to have their mobile numbers verified with Amazon.in to claim the prize.

When you enter the contest, you consent to be placed on a mailing list for promotions.

You also give consent to Amazon to use your name, likeness, image, voice, and/or appearance, photos, video recordings and the like made in relation to the contest or any promotions.

Amazon will contact the winner by email or SMS.

All the information shared in connection with the contest will be treated as per Amazon’s privacy notice.

