Amazon Pay UPI Quiz Answers For August 22; Win Rs 10,000 As Amazon Pay

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Pay UPI Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Pay UPI Quiz for August 22, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes.

The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: August 22, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Pay UPI quiz answers

Which of the following can be done via Amazon Pay UPI?

Send money to anyone

Scan UPI QR & Pay at offline stores

Pay on online apps & websites which accepts UPI Payments

All of the above

Ans: All of the above

With Amazon Pay UPI, you can send money to?

Any bank account

Any digital wallet

Any UPI handle

Answer: All of these

Where does money gets credited when you send money through Amazon Pay UPI to another UPI handle?

Bank account linked to receiver's UPI handle

Which of the below is needed to pay anyone via Amazon Pay UPI?

UPI PIN

What is needed to setup Amazon Pay UPI?

Bank Account Number

