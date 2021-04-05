Amazon Pay UPI Spin And Win Answers For April 2: Stand A Chance To Win Samsung M31s

Amazon, like many other brands, is taking turns in bringing compelling offers to the forefront. Funzone is one of the best features the app has in store for its customers, where they get a chance to win daily prizes in exchange for correct Amazon quiz answers. Amazon quizzes typically focus on product trivia or occasion-based trivia. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to cash prize credited into Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Pay UPI Spin and Win to bag the exciting rewards.

Amazon Pay UPI Spin and Win

For those who are new to the Funzone centre and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions.

To play the Spin and Win game, simply tap the screen spinning wheel to draw out a prize. The next step will be to answer a question to up the chances of winning the prize received on the wheel. Finally, if the user answers the question correctly, they'll be promoted to the lucky draw that will truly determine their chance of claiming the prize. The prizes for the Amazon Pay UPI Spin and Win answers include Samsung Galaxy M31s, a cash prize of Rs.1000, flat Rs.20 UPI register, flat Rs.25 UPI register, flat Rs.30 Scan & Pay and up to Rs.55 pay bills.

Amazon Pay UPI Spin and Win Answers

Q.1 - How many days are in the month of May?

A - 31

The winners will be able to see the final results on May 10, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonSpinandWin will give you a higher chance of winning. Amazon focuses on two types of offers, product-based or opportunity to win cash prizes.

Image Source: Shutterstock