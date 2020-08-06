Amazon Pay UPI Spin And Win Answers For Today August 6, 2020; Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India is back with Amazon Pay UPI Spin and Win where users spin the Amazon wheel and try their luck to win exciting prizes from Amazon India. If a contestant wins something from the wheel, then they have to answer one question after that in order to be eligible to enter the lucky draw of the particular prize won in the Amazon spin and win.

Read also | Amazon Spin And Win Answers For August 4, 2020; Win Exciting Prizes By Spinning Wheel

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon spin and win prizes: various

Amazon Quiz Date: August 6th 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Read also | Ameesha Patel Gives Thumbs Up To Centre's Decision Of CBI Probe In SSR Case; Fans React

PRIZES:

Money transfer offer worth 100% up to INR 50- (Indian Rupees Fifty only) on Sending money via Amazon Pay UPI Scan & Pay offer worth 100% up to INR 75- (Indian Rupees Seventy five only) on Scanning & Paying via any UPI QR code via Amazon App UPI registration offer worth Flat INR 25- (Indian Rupees Twenty five only) on successful registration of UPI handle on Amazon App Recharge & Bill payments offer worth 100% up to INR 60- (Indian Rupees Sixty only) on recharges & bill payments via Amazon Pay UPI on Amazon Amazon Pay balance worth INR 1000 each - (Indian Rupees one thousand only) to 50 lucky winners "Amazon Pay Balance" is a sum of all the balances associated with Amazon.in Gift Cards in your Amazon.in account

Read also | Kourtney Kardashian 'not Ok' With Son Reign's Completely Transformed Look ; See Pic

Amazon pay UPI spin and win answers

How many days are there in the month of August?

31

Read also | 'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer Promises More Drama Between 'Boys' & 'Heroes'; Watch

Image credits: Shutterstock