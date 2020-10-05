Amazon Pay Travel Spin And Win Quiz Answers Oct 5: Win Prices Worth Rs 1,000 & More Prizes

Amazon is back with an Amazon Pay Travel Spin and Win Quiz in which users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 5, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs 1,000 and more monetary prizes. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Also Read | SpaceX Launch tonight: Check out the launch time and Live Stream details; Read more

Today’s Amazon Pay Travel Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Pay Travel Spin and Win Quiz Prize: Up to Rs 200 Bus Tickets Up to Rs 1000 flights Up to Rs 150 trains Flat Rs 60 FASTag Rs 1,000

Amazon Quiz Date: October 5, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12 am–11:59 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Also Read | Google and Paytm news: Paytm's Cashback feature back on app for IPL 2020

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs 1,000 prize amount and a chance to avail offers on travel tickets that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Does PS5 have Quick Resume? What is Quick Resume feature of Xbox? Read

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Pay Travel Spin And Win Quiz Answers

Question 1: How many days are there in the month of October

Answer: 31.

Also Read | Maxed out Mac Pro costs ₹60.71 lakh; See on Apple online store's most expensive product