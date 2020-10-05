Amazon Pay Travel Spin And Win Quiz Answers Oct 5: Win Prices Worth Rs 1,000 & More Prizes

Amazon is back with an Amazon Pay Travel Spin and Win Quiz in which users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 5, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs 1,000 and more monetary prizes. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.
There is a Rs 1,000 prize amount and a chance to avail offers on travel tickets that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
