Amazon Pediasure 7+ Quiz Answers: Here Are All The Answers For This Quiz

Amazon has returned with the Amazon pediasure 7+ quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. Customers can win up to Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance after answering and submitting the correct answers to all four questions of the Pediasure 7+ Quiz. The quiz is being held in the Funzone section from a duration of March 18th to April 4th, 2021. The names of the winners will get announced on the quiz page on April 5th. 10 participants will be selected as the winners and they will get 10,000 each as prize.

Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz Answers

Question 1: What are the benefits of PediaSure 7+? Answer: (D) All of them

Question 2: How many flavours of PediaSure 7+ are available? Answer: (B) 2

Question 3: PediaSure 7+ is for which age group? Answer: (C) 7 – 14 years

Question 4: PediaSure 7+ has the goodness of? Answer: (D) Both 1 & 2

Question 5: Between 7 – 14, the bones of children can grow by how much? Answer: (B) 1.5X



Amazon Quiz Participation Steps