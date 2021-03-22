Amazon Play And Win Quiz Answer For March 22nd, 2021; Win Rs 1,000

Amazon App is back this time it comes with a Movie Mania Amazon Play and Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 22nd, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win exciting prizes. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prizes.

Amazon quiz today Information

Amazon prize: Rs 1,000

Amazon Quiz Date: March 22nd, 2021

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Play and Win Answers

Question 1 of 5: Which actor, also an IPL team owner, was awarded the Legion of Honour- the highest French order of merit in 2014?

Answer 1: Shahrukh Khan

Question 2 of 5: Which famous actor, a Canadian citizen, hosted the National Geographic show on martial arts- 'Seven Deadly Arts'?

Answer 2: Akshay Kumar

Question 3 of 5: "Ek baar jo maine commitment kardi toh phir mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta."- famous dialogue from a movie by which actor?

Answer 3: Salman Khan

Question 4 of 5: In the movie 'Omkara' which actor, played a role based on Iago from Othello?

Answer 4: Saif Ali Khan

Question 5 of 5: Which of these actors has portrayed the role of a Mathematics educator who famously coaches underprivileged children for the IIT entrance?