Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Offers On Laptops And Mobile; See List

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day, Amazon's largest selling event of the year, has begun in full force, with discounts on hundreds of goods from major companies. As there are so many products on sale, it's easy to become overwhelmed and miss out on amazing discounts. Here are some of the biggest Amazon Prime Day offers, many of which are cheaper than usual. If you're looking for the greatest bargains at other shops like Walmart, Target, or Best Buy, we'll be gathering up the best anti-Prime Day offers as well.

Amazon prime day deals

The two-day event, which begins today and ends Wednesday morning at 3:00 A.M. ET gives you two days to take advantage of your Amazon Prime membership and take advantage of exclusive discounts on headphones, 4K TVs, gaming accessories, and a variety of other technology that is rarely discounted outside of the holiday shopping season.

Amazon sale offers on laptop

Razer’s Blade 15 Base (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, FHD, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is $1,000 at Amazon.

Acer’s Swift 3 (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is $649 at Amazon (usually $849).

Acer’s Aspire 5 (AMD Ryzen 3 3350U, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is $320 at Amazon (usually $400).

MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage) is $800 at Amazon (usually $1,150).

Acer’s Predator Triton 500 (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16G RAM, 512GB storage, 300Hz) is $1,300 at Amazon (usually $1,800).

Asus’ ROG Strix Scar 15 (Intel Core i7-10875H, GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage) is $1,740 at Amazon (usually $2,200).

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage) is $225 at Amazon (usually $500).

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 (Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage) is $273 at Amazon (usually $550).

Amazon sale on phones

The OnePlus 8 in glacial green is $349 for Prime Day, struck from $699.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus, with a larger screen and battery, is on sale starting at $749, which is $250 off the full MSRP (usually $999).

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is marked down to $949, a $250 discount on the full price (usually $1,199).

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also on sale for $949, down $350 from its full retail price (usually $1,299).

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is marked down to $499, which is $200 off the retail price (usually $699).

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G is on sale for $399, a $200 discount off the MSRP (usually $599).

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK