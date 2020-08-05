Amazon Prime Day Quiz Answers For August 5; Chance To Win One Plus Nord

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Prime Day Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Prime Day Quiz for August 5th is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win One Plus Nord. Amazon Prime Day Quiz focuses on product trivia and provides the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Prime Day Quiz to bag exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: One Plus Nord

Amazon Quiz Date: August 5, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a chance of winning Oneplus Nord by answering all 5 questions correctly. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

You can save up to Rs. ___ on shopping from Small & Medium Businesses between 23rd July to 4th August.

200

When does Prime Day 2020 start?

6th Aug, midnight

Which of the following products is launching on Prime Day 2020?

Boat Headphones and Audio devices

How much does a Prime member pay on a product delivery?

None, it's FREE

Prime membership includes unlimited reading for Prime members at no extra cost

True

Image: Amazon screengrab