Amazon Prime Membership Price In India To Be Hiked Up To 50%; Check Revised Rates

Amazon Prime in India is increasing its subscription price by nearly 50% very soon. The e-commerce company's website has revealed has announced that changes are being introduced in its monthly and quarterly Amazon Prime membership plans across the country.

Amazon Prime's updated prices were released on the Help & Customer Service page at amazon.in on Wednesday. The website revealed that apart from regular subscribers, customers who have joined Amazon Prime as a part of their telecom plan will also see an increase in the pricing.

Amazon Prime's annual subscription, which offers a range of services from Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and early delivery of online sales will be available at Rs. 1,499, up from the existing Rs. 999, as per the updated rates.

Amazon Prime Membership Price

In an FAQ, Amazon India confirmed that the price of Prime membership was changing 'very soon', however, the exact date of the price change will be announced later. The company has assured that existing users and subscribers could continue their membership for the duration of their plan at the current price. According to the company, when your free trial or membership period ends, they'll automatically charge you for the next membership period based on the revised Amazon Prime Membership Price. Currently, the annual subscription is available at Rs. 999, monthly at Rs. 129 and quarterly at Rs 329.

Amazon Prime Membership updated prices

The new prices of Amazon Prime have become costlier by nearly 50%. Its monthly plan has been increased from Rs 129 to Rs 179, its quarterly prices from Rs. 329, to Rs. 459 and its annual rate from Rs. 999, to Rs. 1,499. Additionally, Amazon Prime will also revise its prices for subscribers aged between 18–24 in the country who are a part of their special Prime Youth offer since May 2021. However, in this case, the prices are being dropped. The monthly and quarterly Prime membership charges for young customers will be brought down to Rs. 64 and Rs. 164 from Rs. 89 and Rs. 299, respectively. Its yearly charges have been reduced from Rs 749 to Rs 499.

This is the second time that Amazon has changed its subscription rates after it launched its Prime membership in India back in 2016. From Rs. 499 Amazon revised the annual pricing to Rs. 999 in 2017.