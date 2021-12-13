Amazon Prime Membership Prices To Be Hiked From December 14: Check Offers & Revised Plans

From Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Amazon Prime membership will be available at an increased price. The price for monthly, quarterly and annual Amazon Prime membership will be raised by up to 50%. The increased price will come into effect from 12 AM on December 14, 2021. Until then, those who wish to purchase an Amazon Prime membership can avail of it at an older price. Keep reading to know more about the new Amazon Prime membership prices.

It is important to note that the benefits that can be availed by a subscriber while remaining the same while the price increases by 50%. The membership fee includes free delivery on Amazon's e-commerce portal and other streaming services called Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music. While the web page for Prime membership is reflecting increased prices, the last date to get Amazon Prime membership renewed at old rates is December 13, 2021.

Amazon Prime subscription plan and revised rates

Amazon Prime membership is available to purchase for three durations - one month, three months and one year. While the one-month membership costs Rs. 129, it will cost Rs. 179 after the price is hiked. Similarly, the three-month membership of Amazon Prime currently costs Rs. 329, and will cost Rs. 459 after December 13, 2021. Lastly, the one-year membership, which currently costs Rs. 999 will cost Rs. 1,499 in India. Those who are currently subscribed to the service can renew at current rates before the given date of December 13, 2021.

Amazon Prime student offer

At present, Amazon Prime subscription fee for one year is priced at Rs. 999. Using the Amazon Prime student offer, also called the Youth Offer, will enable a customer to get a cashback of Rs. 500 on the annual plan. To avail the student offer, one has to perform three steps. The first step is to sign-up on the Amazon e-commerce portal. The second step involves verifying one's age by uploading the required documents. Once the age of the customer is verified by Amazon, it gives Rs. 500 as a cashback via Amazon Pay balance. The offer is not only available for students but other customers of age between 18-24 years.