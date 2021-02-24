Amazon Quiz Answers For February 24, 2021; Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon Quiz is back with another quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and Amazon Quiz Answers today.

Today’s Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: 24th February 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 12 AM - 11:59 PM

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Quiz Answers Today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Amazon Quiz Answers

Question 1: Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, Prabuddha Bharata is a monthly journal initiated by which famous Indian in 1896?

The answer: Swami Vivekananda

Question 2: Which ground will host the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship?

The answer: Lord’s

Question 3: Currently in news, the Davos Dialogue is associated with which organisation?

The answer: World Economic Forum

Question 4: Which play by this English playwright is the longest?

The answer: Hamlet

Question 5: This famous portrait was originally called as what in Italy?

The answer: La Gioconda

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study