Amazon Quiz Answers For Feburary 22, 2021: Check Out The Amazon Quiz Answers Today

Amazon Quiz is back this time it comes with a Spin And Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 20,000. The Amazon Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win 20000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and Amazon Quiz Answers today.

Today’s Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: 22nd February 2021

22nd February 2021 Amazon Quiz Time: 12 AM - 11:59 PM

12 AM - 11:59 PM Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Quiz Answers Today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which company has become the country's first telecom company to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service?

Answer - Airtel

Question 2: In which country is the Mount Merapi volcano located?

Answer - Indonesia

Question 3: Black Ops Cold War' is the latest release from which iconic game franchise?

Answer - Among Us

Question 4: What children's nursery rhyme with this object in its title is thought to be, by one interpretation, about the Black Death in Europe?

Answer - Ring a Ring o' Roses

Question 5: Which country consumes this food the most per capita?

Answer - Switzerland

