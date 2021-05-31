Amazon Quiz Answers For May 31, 2021: Chance To Win 50,000 Pay Balance

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 31st, 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 50,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Amazon Quiz Answers Today

Question 1 - Which of the following government bodies have recently launched the 'National Nursery Portal'? The answer is- National Horticulture Board

Question 2 - Germany has recently pledged to return the Benin Bronzes, a group of historical objects, to which African country? The answer is- Nigeria

Question 3 - The ACM AM Turing Award is often referred to as the “Nobel Prize" of what? The answer is- Computing

Question 4 - This animal is nearly undetectable by which of these, due to their transparent fur? The answer is- Infrared cameras

Question 5 - What was James Christie's profession? The answer is- Auctioneer



How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

IMAGE: Unsplash