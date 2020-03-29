Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 28 2020: Amazon Qubo Indoor Camera Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 28 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Qubo Indoor Camera. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The Qubo Indoor Camera for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Qubo Indoor Camera.
There is a Qubo Indoor Camera that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Car Manufacturer Makes The Electric Vehicle Known As Leaf?
Answer 1: Nissan
Question 2. Which Player Scored 2 Goals For Atletico De Kolkata In The Final On Saturday To Claim An Unprecedented Third Indian Super League Title?
Answer 2: Javier Hernandez
Question 3. ‘The Adventures Of A Daredevil Democrat’ Chronicles The Story Of Which Former Indian Chief Minister?
Answer 3: Biju Patnaik
Question 4. In Which City Are The Recently Restored Tombs Of Taramati And Premamati Located?
Answer 4: Hyderabad
Question 5. What Kind Of Device Is SuCheck, Developed With Assistance From The Indian Council Of Medical Research?
Answer 5: Glucometer