Amazon Quiz Answers Today, 10 February 2020: Amazon ₹5000 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting ₹5000. The Amazon Quiz for 10 February is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win ₹5000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹5000.
There is ₹5000 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. In terms of area, which one of the following Indian states has the largest coverage of forest?
Answer 1: Madhya Pradesh
Question 2. kitten, Pumps, Cone, Sling Back and Platform are types of what?
Answer 2: Heels
Question 3. ‘Finding the gaps’ is a part memoir, part self-help book written by which personality known for his accurate decision making?
Answer 3: Simon Taufel
Question 4. Who is known as the ‘Waterman of India’ and is renowned for his conservational efforts in bringing back many rivers, and increasing the water table level in Rajasthan?
Answer 4: Dr. Rajendra Singh
Question 5. Like humans, most species in the animal kingdom have a single heart. But there is an exception. How many hearts does an octopus have?
Answer 5: 3