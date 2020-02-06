Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 6 2020: Amazon ₹15000 Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 6 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win ₹15000 Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win ₹15000 Pay Balance. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹15000 Pay Balance.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Today’s Amazon Quiz Information
- Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: ₹15000 Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Date: February 6, 2020
- Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm
- Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning
There is ₹15000 Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
How to Play the Amazon Quiz?
- Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
- Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
- Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
- Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
- Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Today’s Amazon quiz contest
February 6, 2020, Amazon quiz answers
- Question 1. Which company recently acquired a stake in Zomato by selling their Indian food delivery business?
- Answer 1: Uber
- Question 2. Fenway Sports Group owns which football club that is currently top of the table in its domestic league?
- Answer 2: Liverpool
- Question 3. Who has been appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of India?
- Answer 3: Bipin Rawat
- Question 4. The movie ‘The Two Popes’ stars the famous actor Anthony Hopkins as which pope?
- Answer 4: Pope Benedict XVI
- Question 5. The recent web-series ‘The Forgotten Army’ is based on the extraordinary true story of the men and women in which army?
- Answer 5: Indian National Army