Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 30 2020: Amazon ₹5000 Amazon Pay Quiz Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 30 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Free ₹5000 Amazon Pay Quiz.
Today’s Amazon Quiz Information
- Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: ₹5000 Amazon Pay
- Amazon Quiz Date: January 30, 2020
- Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm
- Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced
Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning
There is a Free ₹5000 Amazon Pay Quiz that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
How to Play the Amazon Quiz?
- Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
- Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
- Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
- Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
- Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date
Today’s Amazon quiz contest
January 30, 2020 Amazon quiz answers
- Question 1. Imtiaz Ali has directed two movies with the same name, one released in 2009 and the other will be released in 2020. Name the film.
- Answer 1: Love Aaj Kal
- Question 2. Jair Bolsonaro, the chief guest on the 2020 Republic Day, is the current president of which country?
- Answer 2: Brazil
- Question 3. Nashik valley in India is well known for production of which of these?
- Answer 3: Wine
- Question 4.Today, 2 minutes of silence is observed at 11 AM in India to mark the death anniversary of which national figure?
- Answer 4: Mahatma Gandhi
- Question 5. Radha Krishna Mathur is the 1st Lieutenant Governor of which Indian territory?
- Answer 5: Ladakh