Amazon Quiz Answers Today, 9th February 2020: Amazon Oppo Reno2 Z Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for 9th February is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win an Oppo Reno2 Z. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win Oppo Reno2 Z. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Oppo Reno2 Z.
There is Oppo Reno2 Z that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Which of these was earlier known as the ‘Hailey National Park’ when it was established in 1936?
Answer 1: Jim Corbett National Park
Question 2. Which country’s highest point is Mount Fuji, a dormant volcano?
Answer 2: Japan
Question 3. Which Was Named As The ‘Word Of The Year 2018’ By Oxford Dictionaries?
Answer 3: Toxic
Question 4. In A 1999 Test Match Against South Africa, New Zealand Tail-Ender Geoff Allott Batted A Memorable Innings Which Lasted 101 Minutes. How Many Runs Did He Score?
Answer 4: 0
Question 5. I Can Talk English, I Can Walk English, I Can Laugh English, Because English Is A Phunny Language’, Which Actor Said This Dialogue In A Bollywood Movie?
Answer 5: Amitabh Bachchan