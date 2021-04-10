Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 10 2021: Amazon Godrej Split AC Quiz Answers

Quick links:
amazon quiz
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 10 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Godrej Split AC. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Godrej Split AC.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Godrej Split AC that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Michael Somare, who passed away recently, was the 'Grand Chief' and the 'Father of the Nation' of which country?
Answer 1: Papua New Guinea
Question 2. "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet" was the theme of which day celebrated by UN on 3rd March 2021?
Answer 2: World Wildlife Day
Question 3. In collaboration with which prestigious institution will the Govt of India set up the country's first Centre for Excellence in Gaming?
Answer 3: IIT Bombay
Question 4. The monument in this picture was built as an entrance to what?
Answer 4: World's Fair
Question 5. Which country is the first in per-capita consumption of the meat that comes from this particular bird?
Answer 5: Israel