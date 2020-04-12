Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 11 2020: Amazon XBox One S Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 11 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the XBox One S.
There is a total of at least 1 XBox One S that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The daughter of Gokuladas and Vrajkunwerba Kapadia born on this date (11 April) in 1869 was the mother to Harilal, Manilal, Ramdas and Devdas. Who was she?
Answer 1: Kasturba Gandhi
Question 2. Dr. Balram Bhargava is the current Director-General of which Government of India institution?
Answer 2: ICMR
Question 3. Which group video chatting app, which has recently had a sudden burst of popularity was launched by Life on Air, Inc. in 2016?
Answer 3: Houseparty
Question 4.Dzongkha is the national and official language of which neighbouring country of India?
Answer 4: Bhutan
Question 5. Which global institution recently issued ‘Pandemic Bonds’ for the first time to raise money for the COVID-19 crisis?
Answer 5: World Bank