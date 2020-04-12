Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 12 2020: Amazon One Plus 7T Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 28 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a One Plus 7T Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the One Plus 7T Pro.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a One Plus 7T Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Dubai has recently opened the world's first hospital for which of the following?
Answer 1: Camels
Question 2. What is the name of the first indigenous testing kit for COVID-19 in India, made by Pune based Mylab?
Answer 2: PathoDetect
Question 3. The Singer Laren museum in Amsterdam recently announced the theft of the 1884 painting 'Spring Garden' by which famous artist?
Answer 3: Van Gogh
Question 4. Viewpoint is a new market research app launched by which global tech giant?
Answer 4: Facebook
Question 5. Which Indian state celebrates ‘Utkal Divas' - the state's foundation day on April 1?
Answer 5: Odisha