Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 16 2020: Amazon ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 16, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a total of ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Brendan Cowell is the narrator of a recent Amazon Prime series based on which cricket team?
Answer 1: Australia
Question 2. Toofan is an upcoming movie based on professional boxing. Which actor is playing the lead role?
Answer 2: Farhaan Akhtar
Question 3. Celebrated worldwide on April 22, ________ is focused on the environment and was originally conceptualized by Gaylord Nelson of the US. (Fill in the blank)
Answer 3: Earth Day
Question 4. National Civil Service Day is observed on the day when ___________ addressed the probationer Administrative Services Officers in 1947. (Fill in the blank)
Answer 4: Sardar Vallabhai Patel
Question 5. Students from which Indian institution recently won a COVID- 19 hackathon challenge organised by Massachusetts Institute of Technology?
Answer 5: Manipal Institute of Technology