Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 16 2021: Amazon Emporio Armani Valente Watch Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 16 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Emporio Armani Valente watch . Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Emporio Armani Valente watch .
There is a Emporio Armani Valente watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. In which country is a massive public protest, referred to as the “five twos revolution”, taking place?
Answer 1: Myanmar
Question 2. Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, who recently built an indigenous spectrograph, is located in which hillstation?
Answer 2: Nainital
Question 3. During the recent T20I series between the Indian Women's Team and the South African Women's Team, who won Player of the Series?
Answer 3: Shafali Verma
Question 4. What is the name of this difficult to prepare exotic vegetable?
Answer 4: Artichoke
Question 5. What do you call the person who is obsessed with collecting this item?
Answer 5: Sneakerhead