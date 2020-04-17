Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 17 2020: Amazon Sony 1000XM3 Headphones Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 17 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony 1000XM3 Headphones.
There is a Sony 1000XM3 Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which was the first side to beat India in the current edition of the World Test Championship?
Answer 1: New Zealand
Question 2. 'Unlimited food for education' is the tagline of which NGO which has distributed more than 5000 grocery kits during the COVID- 19 crisis?
Answer 2: Akshaya Patra
Question 3. Maidan is an upcoming biopic based on the life of which famous football coach?
Answer 3: Syed Abdul Rahim
Question 4. April 10th, observed as World Homeopathy Day is the birthday of which famous German physician?
Answer 4: Dr. Samuel Hahnemann
Question 5. The logo of which of these apps on the Google Play Store features a heart along with a tick symbol?
Answer 5: Aarogya Setu