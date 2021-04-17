Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 17 2021: Amazon Flat Rs. 50 Back Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 17, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Flat Rs. 50 Back. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Flat Rs.50 cashback.

Amazon Pay Postpaid Quiz Answers

Q1: You Can Now Pay Your Postpaid Mobile Bill On Amazon. On Which Of These Pages Will You Find The Option To Pay Your Postpaid Bill On Amazon.In? Answer 1: Amazon Pay

Q2: Under Which Section Can You Find Postpaid Bill Payment On Amazon Pay? Answer 2: Bill Payments

Q3: One Can Pay Postpaid Bill Using Alexa Answer 3: TRUE

Q4: For Which Of These Can You Pay Postpaid Bill On Amazon Pay? Answer 4: All Of The Above

Q5: Which of The Following Payment Instruments Can Be Used For Paying Postpaid Bills On Amazon? Answer 5: All Of The Above



How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Image Source: Amazon