Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 17 2021: Amazon ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Quick links:
amazon quiz
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 17 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Kadapala Rithvika Sri, a 9-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, became Asia's youngest girl to climb which African peak in March 2021?
Answer 1: Mount Kilimanjaro
Question 2. Iron rich 'Bao-Dhan' is grown without the use of chemical fertilizers in which Indian state?
Answer 2: Assam
Question 3. As per the Guiness Book of World Records, Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani occupies what distinction?
Answer 3: Most expensive bottle of water in the world
Question 4. In the logo of which company do you see this object come to life and replace the 'I' in its name?
Answer 4: Pixar
Question 5. The young males of this species are known as?
Answer 5: Colt