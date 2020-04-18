Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 18 2020: Amazon GoPro Hero 8 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 18 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the GoPro Hero 8.
There is a GoPro Hero 8 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. The Painter Prince is a book based on which famous painter born in the month of April, 1848?
Answer 1: Raja Ravi Varma
Question 2. Which of these was the first Summer Olympics to be cancelled in the 20th century?
Answer 2: 1916
Question 3. How do we better know the ruler Maharana Sangram Singh Sisodia born on 12th April, 1482 who fought against the Lodhi dynasty?
Answer 3: Rana Sanga
Question 4. Which of these drugs currently in the news is also sold under the brand name Plaquenil and is used for the treatment of malaria?
Answer 4: Hydroxychloroquine
Question 5. 'The Unsung Warrior' is the tagline of which Bollywood movie released in January 2020?
Answer 5: Tanhaji