Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 19 2021: Amazon ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 19 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Translated by former civil servant Imitiaz Ahmad Sahibzada, The Frontier Gandhi: My Life and Struggle is the autobiography of whom?
Answer 1: Abdul Ghaffar Khan
Question 2. In response to the crisis triggered by a severe drought, India sent food and medical supplies to which island nation in March 2021?
Answer 2: Madagascar
Question 3. The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics started in which place, devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and meltdown of nuclear reactors?
Answer 3: Fukushima
Question 4. In which University can you get a degree to make this particular beverage?
Answer 4: Cornell
Question 5. He sacrificed a part of himself to create which weapon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Answer 5: Stormbreaker